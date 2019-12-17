Clinton native Demario Watts is the Director of Student Activities at Lander University. He was the guest speaker at 8th-grade Career Lunch & Learn at Laurens Middle School on December 11.
Mr. Watts, who is a Lander alum, shared about the popular majors, various clubs, numerous events and athletic opportunities available at the university.
Students were given the opportunity to ask questions about the school.
Pictured are (from left): front row - Arionna Crisan, Elizabeth Sullivan, Bryson Cruickshanks, Julia Kennedy, Trinity Williams, Taylor Jacks, and Virginia Smith; second row - Haley Bensen, Kaden Cooley, Zach Handley, Reid Mattison, Demario Watts, Shaylyn Hampton, and Noah Leopard.
