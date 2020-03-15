Laura Fox has qualified for the Boston Marathon, and that’s the least of it.
The Clinton High School chemistry teacher has run in the 128-year-old Marathon once before and has quite a story to tell.
This year’s Marathon was postponed to September on Friday. That’s still the least of it. She is aiming for the 2021 race.
The day – Monday, April 15, 2013 – lives in infamy like Pearl Harbor and the terrorist attacks of 2001. Boston’s Patriot’s Day tradition was marred by bombings.
Two consecutive explosions, on the sidewalk near the finish line, killed three spectators and injured 264 other people.
“I ran a marathon in Greenville in the fall of 2012 and developed a small stress fracture in my hip,” Fox recalled. “I had to spend the majority of my training for Boston on a bike, elliptical or running on grass. For this reason, along with having a bad stomach virus a week before the race, I ran about 50 minutes slower than my qualifying time. Running slower put me crossing the finish line less than a minute before the first bomb went off.
“I had just gotten past the medical tent, which was on my right, and had not reached where they were handing out medals yet. My fiance, Mark (now her husband), was across the street between the two bombs, in the crowd. When the first one went off, the lady next to me asked, ‘Was that a cannon?’ and I remember it was very quiet. It definitely did not register that it was a bomb. When the second one went off, people realized what was happening and started panicking. I went through the barricades in between a church and the medical tent and tried to call Mark. He and the crowd around him got pushed down a side street by police, and I finally was able to get out of the restricted zone to meet up with him. It took us three hours to get out of the city and back to our hotel near the airport, because they were closing off subway stations. We flew home the next day.”
Fox, who is from Greenville, played soccer at Presbyterian College and graduated in 2009.
“I always always loved the running side of soccer so I started just seeing how far I could go,” she said. “I got up to 16 miles and decided to sign up for a half marathon. I enjoyed it and decided to tackle a marathon in fall 2010. While I was training, I realized that I had a chance at qualifying for the Boston Marathon, so I gave it my best shot and fell 40 seconds short. I made it a goal to qualify.”
In 2011, Fox ran the Georgia Marathon and beat the Boston qualifying time by a few seconds, but meeting the time does not guarantee a spot in the field, which is limited by a predetermined number of participants. Boston lowered the standard by five minutes. While training, she was hit by a car. She had to get stitches in her arm and recover from a serious bruise on her leg. She failed to qualify.
In the 2012 Columbia Marathon, she qualified for Boston and this time was accepted.
After at last running through the streets of Boston and the countryside nearby, she met both her goal and cruel fate. Given that she was so unlucky, Fox was also extraordinarily lucky to have been spared and uninjured.
She and Mark got married in June. She ran marathons in the fall of 2013 and spring of 2014 but “didn’t run noteworthy times. The couple decided that she would cut back while they started a family. They now have two sons.
“After having my second son, I started building my mileage back up and signed up for the 2020 Runhard Columbia Marathon on March 7, which is where I'd qualified for Boston in 2012,” she said. “Originally, my goal was to just be somewhere under four hours, but I realized my fitness was coming back quickly and that I could run much faster than that. The qualifying times for Boston had dropped by five minutes again in 2019.”
Fox ended up qualifying at 3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds. The current qualifying time is 3:30:00.
“I promised myself I would go back after my experience in 2013, but I didn't think I could do it after having my two children and running less mileage than I did in my 20s,” Fox said. “If I don't get to go in 2021, then I'll keep trying until I get there.”
Running, she said, is a matter of both achievement and well-being.
“I appreciate the challenge,” Fox said, “of setting goals for yourself and work toward [them], but I appreciate the time you have to think. … I started before I was a teacher and before I had kids, and I’ve always enjoyed just the act of running. I played soccer my whole life. You can’t play soccer by yourself so running was something I found I could do and continue throughout adulthood.
“I love running. I run six mornings a week. On weekdays, I go at 5 a.m. and on weekends, it just depends on what we have going on. When I was running in my 20s, I was up to 80 miles per week. For the marathon I just ran, I only got up to 55 miles per week but I focused on higher quality runs, which made a big difference.”
In running, Fox finds common ground with her career as a science teacher.
“There’s a lot of science, especially on the biology side, in running,” she said. “How you process carbohydrates … one thing about the marathon is you get past that threshold where you have carbohydrates for your body to use once you’re past six miles of it. There’s a lot of science in it: carb loading before the race. It’s helpful to know what is happening to your body while it is … happening.”
