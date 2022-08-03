A Clinton woman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
The Laurens Police Department was made aware of an assault on a 79-year-old vulnerable adult at NHC-Laurens by an employee at that location. LPD detectives immediately launched an investigation and due to the serious nature of the offense, detectives called for assistance from the Attorney General’s Office for this investigation.
Ursula Marie Davis, of Clinton, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Davis was booked into the Johnson Detention Center.
The victim, who is in good condition, has been removed from NHC and is currently in the care of family members.
"Be assured that your Laurens Police Department aggressively and thoroughly investigates every case that we receive," said LPD Capt. Scott Franklin. "We believe however, that cases such as this, where a vulnerable person who cannot fend for themselves and is in the care of others is the victim of an assault, we will leave no stone unturned to assure that the victim is served and that the perpetrator of an offense as egregious as this, is prosecuted to the full extent."
This case is ongoing and is still an active investigation.
