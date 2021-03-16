POLICE

A Clinton woman has died after a single-vehicle accident on Greenplain Road at approximately 9:45pm on Monday night.

The accident occurred near Wadsworth Rd., two miles east of Clinton.

The victim was driving a 2008 Chevrolet van east on Greenplain Road. According to Trooper Gary Miller, the driver drove off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a utility pole and overturned.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Laurens County Hospital, said Miller.

There was one juvenile passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was restrained in a child’s seat, was injured and transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, said Miller.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Selena Rayne Lindsey, 28 of Clinton.