The Clinton Family YMCA is offering the 42nd Annual Youth Prayer Breakfasts March 2-6.
The event will be held at Broad Street United Methodist Church from 6:45-7:50 a.m. daily. Breakfasts will be provided to School District 56 high school students, Clinton Middle School students and all participants at no additional charge.
Breakfast will be served in the church’s Cunningham Center, beginning at 6:45 a.m. during the Prayer Breakfasts week. The main speaking event will begin at approximately 7:10 in the sanctuary at Broad Street. The event, as always, is open to the public and the YMCA encourages citizens to attend.
Breakfast serving line begins at 6:45 am daily.
JANE JENKINS HERLONG Monday, March 2
Southern Humorist and Comedian
Jane Jenkins Herlong practices what she preaches and inspires audiences to say “next” when told “no” because all things are possible. Jane makes sense out of insanity, teaches people how to move from stress to success and to laugh at the uncontrollable.
Attendees will sit back, relax and laugh out loud as Jane share candid business and life lessons woven through masterful storytelling, uplifting songs and humor.
REGGIE DABBS You Can Change Your Future Tuesday, March 3
Born to an unwed teenager who at one time considered abortion as a viable option for solving her “problem,” Reggie Dabbs considers himself fortunate to be alive. With no place to go, the pregnant teenager ended up living in a chicken coop in Tennessee. It was there she remembered a former school teacher, Mrs. Dabbs, who had said to her students, “If you ever need anything, call me,” and gave the students her home phone number.
The girl called. Mrs. Dabbs and her husband, whose six children were now adults, took the girl into their home and cared for her until after the baby was born. They continued to care for little Reggie as foster parents until he was in the fourth grade, and then they officially adopted him and gave him the Dabbs name. As the Dabbses reared Reggie, they instilled in him strong moral values, for which he is genuinely grateful. They also ingrained in him the fact that in every situation he faced, he had a choice. What he did with those choices was entirely up to him. In the sixth grade, Reggie began playing the saxophone and hated it. At the insistence of his parents, he continued to practice and to play. Not until his freshman year in college did he actually enjoy the instrument, and today he plays with fervor and expertise.
After graduation from college, Reggie began his public speaking. When addressing a school assembly, Reggie talks to the kids in a humorous style about the choices each of them has when faced with drugs, alcohol, suicide, etc. Reggie gets in kids faces and tells them that he never smoked a cigarette, never did drugs and never drank alcohol, because he chose not to. He assures them that they can make the same kinds of choices.
From being a “problem” to an unwed teenager, Reggie is one of the nation’s most in-demand speakers who helps teenagers meet their problems head-on and overcome them. Most of all, Reggie drives home the fact that “you can never change your past, but you can change your future.”
D.J. HORTON Wednesday, March 4
D. J. Horton has always been connected to communities through schools and athletics. D.J. is the senior pastor of Church at the Mill in Spartanburg. As an Alabama native, he earned a B.S. from Auburn University and was a member of the football team. Originally pursuing a college coaching career, he worked on Tommy Tuberville’s staff at Auburn before discerning a definite call to ministry. He received an M.Div. from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctorate degree in preaching from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. D.J. shares his sermons and content through ministry, Living Worthy Ministries, at livingworthyministries.org. He’s been happily married for 19 years to his wife, Laurel. They are proud parents of six children; Ty, Micah, Gray, Rhett, Lily, and Evy. When he is not preaching, D.J. is a passionate outdoorsman and below-average golfer.
COACH TONY TEMPLE Thursday, March 5
Tony Temple currently teaches in Abbeville and coaches for the Abbeville High School Panthers. Tony has attended and served as Youth Pastor at Friendship Worship Center in Abbeville since 1997 and is presently the Pastor at Friendship Worship Center. Tony is a dynamic speaker for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both at the state and local level and speaks regularly for the Lakelands FCA. Lakelands FCA serves colleges, high schools and middle schools in Laurens, Greenwood, Abbeville, Anderson and McCormick counties.
Tony was born and raised in Abbeville and excelled in both football and baseball for Abbeville High School. He graduated from Lander University in 1999 and coached football at Abbeville High for nine years from 1996-2005, then coached football at nearby Greenwood High beginning in 2006 before returning to Abbeville in 2015.
He has been married 22 years to Shannon Botts Temple and they have three children, a 21-year-old daughter, Alex, 18-year-old Nate and 16-year-old Cruz.
ADRIAN DESPRES Friday, March 6
Adrian Despres combines passion, intellect and wit as he urges audiences—especially middle school, high school, college and young adults—to pursue their highest calling: to know and follow Jesus Christ wholeheartedly.
A gifted speaker, he delivers inspiring and challenging messages to reach those who are spiritually lost and in need of God—and likewise to engage those who are believers and in need of revival for a fully surrendered life.
Adrian became a Christian while playing football for Furman University in Greenville, and from 2000-2015, served as Chaplain for the University of South Carolina’s football team.
With speaking engagements that span the globe each year, Adrian’s ministry reaches thousands with the gospel.
He holds a Master of Divinity from Columbia International University.
