Clinton City Council talked to representatives of Wood & Partners Inc. at their meeting on Monday night about a proposal to design and build the new recreation complex on Hwy 56, near the intersection with I-26.
The firm designed Heritage Park in Simpsonville, among many other projects. “It is a beautiful piece of property,” said firm representatives Mark Baker and Kyle Theodore.
The firm representatives were told the city controls 84 acres adjacent to the rec center site that could be an additional entrance/exit to the complex. Plans now call for other recreation amenities surrounding a 5-fields cluster for baseball/softball.
The WPi representatives said the site is ideal for a splash pad and an amphitheater in Phases 2 and 3 of construction; they said the complex needs a revised master plan.
WPi has designed and built recreation complexes and parks ranging from $250,000 to $20 million.
The city currently has a civil engineer working on the hospitality/accommodations tax-funded project and could be moving forward with a new project manager to oversee construction of the new complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.