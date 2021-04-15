Dictionary.com defines the word upcycle as a verb that means to process used goods or waste material so as to produce something that is often better than the original.
With that definition in mind, Laurens Middle School is very fortunate to have a beautiful upcycled birdhouse/bird feeder on campus.
When the pencil dispensing machine was no longer working, Assistant Principal Clay Cotney and Coach Eddie West were discussing what to do with the broken machine when converting it into a birdhouse was first mentioned. Coach West, who also works as an Administrative Assistant at LMS, volunteered to take the machine home over spring break, and he converted the nonoperational pencil dispenser into a home and feeder for birds.
"Growing up I liked helping my father in his woodshop, and that is where I learned to work with tools and build things. I enjoy doing this kind of project," said Mr. West.
The campus of Laurens Middle is enhanced by this creative upcycling project.
Pictured beside the birdhouse are Coach Eddie West and his granddaughter Natalie West, who is a sixth grade student at Laurens Middle.
