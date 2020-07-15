The Laurens Commission of Public Works unanimously agreed to approve a bid from UPA to complete the Hunter Industrial Park circuit upgrades. This project will improve distribution using old poles as well as adding new ones.
The project should take around 6 weeks, according to General Manager John Young. UPA previously completed the 7-Eleven project for LCPW.
CPW will continue to keep their lobby closed due to COVID-19. For those with questions in the drive-thru, they will now be allowed to pull over so a customer representative can come to their car instead of holding up the drive-thru.
Habitat for Humanity will be refunded $2,995. They had requested water and sewer taps for their 200 Augusta Street location. They believed that it would not cost them but had to wait on approval from the commission. This led to them paying for the services before the commission had a chance to approve their request. The commission unanimously agreed to refund the cost.
