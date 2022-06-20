South Harper Street Extension was unveiled as C.D. and Lucinda Beasley Memorial Highway in a special ceremony on Friday.
Family members, community members, and community leaders gathered at Beasley Funeral Home to honor the legacy of the beloved couple.
Their legacy did not come easy. They faced wars, civil unrest, and the Great Depression. C.D. had only an eighth-grade education but that did not stop him from being a successful owner of multiple businesses.
From a barbershop to a funeral home and even a gas station, Lucinda was by his side as she continued her career as a teacher.
Lucinda received a bachelor’s degree from Allen University and a Master’s degree in education from South Carolina State University. She was a teacher in Laurens County for 33 years.
Their success as business owners is not the only legacy they left behind. Their love for people, no matter their skin color, left a mark on those who knew them.
Both C.D. and Lucinda worked to make their community a place for all. Lucinda helped the schools integrate during her teaching years. C.D. would bring ideas to community leaders on how to make things better for all.
The mark they left on the community reached those who never got a chance to know them personally. Their legacy is being carried on by their children and grandchildren.
