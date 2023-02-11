Valentine’s Day is a day of love and what better way to do so than giving out diapers and wipes to those who need some “extra help” caring for their little love bundles.
The next community Diaper Drive-Thru will be held on Tuesday, February 14 from 10 am – noon in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Laurens. Those needing help with diapers and wipes can “drive thru” and with appropriate ID, get a pack of diapers and wipes for their child.
Do you want to share some love with others?
Donations are always welcome. The greatest need is in larger sizes (4,5,6 and pull ups). Contributions to this community project can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Sadler Hughes Apothecary (102 Jacobs Hwy, Clinton) Monday-Friday 8:30-7:00 and Saturday, 8:30-4:00
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors (202 W. Main Street, Clinton)
- Courthouse Coffee (124 E. Public Sq., Laurens) Monday-Friday 7:00 – 4:00 and Saturday, 8:00 – 2:00
- Family Promise (205 Church St., Laurens) Monday-Thursday 8:30am-5pm and 8:30-12 on Friday
Carolina Pregnancy Center (CPC) from Spartanburg will be onsite with their mobile unit providing free pregnancy testing or ultrasounds as needed.
Distribution at the Diaper Drive will be limited to one pack of diapers and wipes per child with a max of two children per household. Parents will be required to show personal identification and provide the child’s name and verification of custody/birth. Appropriate identification includes parent or guardian photo id (a copy will be made) and could be one of the following to show verification of custody: birth certificate, WIC, or Medicaid card for child, foster care/custody paperwork, daycare/school ID.
