GREENWOOD, S.C.-- Lander University will hold the first virtual session of its Race and Identity Dialogue series on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The first session is an introduction to the series, entitled “Prejudice, Privilege and Power.” Speakers will include Dr. Shaunette Parker, visiting lecturer of psychology; Dr. Zach Rubin, assistant professor of sociology; and The Rev. Alexis Carter Thomas, adjunct instructor of religion.
Lander’s Race and Identity Dialogue series is supported by funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities through a grant from South Carolina Humanities. All sessions are free and open to the public, as well as members of the Lander University community. Participants should register for the session ahead of time, which will allow them to access readings and other materials for their review ahead of time.
To register for the session, please visit www.lander.edu/ridialogue. Once registered, the Crowdcast platform will allow participants to add the event to their personal electronic calendars.
