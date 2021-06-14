A community job fair will be held on Wednesday, June 16 from 9am-noon at the National Guard Armory (18040 SC Hwy. 72) in Clinton.
Employment opportunities in hospitality, health care, food services, retail, law enforcement, administrative and much more will be available. Currently, 33 employers are participating in the event.
This free event is sponsored by The Blood Connection, SC Dept. of Social Services, Harvest Hope, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, SC National Guard, Piedmont Technical College, SC Restaurant and Lodging Association, SC Works, SC Vocational Rehabilitation and SC Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
A blood drive will be held with a $20 thank you gift to all donors. Harvest Hope will offer a food giveaway, with one box per household, while supplies last.
