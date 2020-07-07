The entire @UofSC family is saddened today by the passing of our former AD and current Trustee King Dixon. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Augusta, and the entire Dixon family. He leaves a lasting legacy and impact on the entire Gamecock community.— Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) July 7, 2020
While he was bigger than life & lived life BIG, King Dixon’s feet were planted no where more firmly than his beloved Laurens. Few have been a finer & more present example & encourager to my boys. God’s Heavenly army/team just got a lot stronger! Lead on King, until we meet again! pic.twitter.com/lGaVc1U2AY— Susan Carlay (@susancarlay66) July 7, 2020
King Dixon and his wife walking holding hands. One of my favorite moments with him! #RIPKingD pic.twitter.com/20eFq7BB0L— Dr. Stephen Peters (@stephengpeters) July 7, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to our friends in Columbia. Former South Carolina player and AD King Dixon has passed away. Clemson related...a great Frank Howard story on recruiting King Dixon is embedded in the article link below.@GamecocksOnline https://t.co/1zqTcKAT0x pic.twitter.com/PEDVVJ2uJw— Scott Rhymer (@TigerPreGame) July 7, 2020
The Gamecock family mourns the passing of former @GamecockFB standout and Athletics Director King Dixon.https://t.co/0JXjfAInVh— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) July 7, 2020
King Dixon, a longtime fixture of University of South Carolina athletics who served 22 years in the Marine Corps, died Monday night from complications caused by pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/Tuzjy90JrJ— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) July 7, 2020
A former Gamecocks coach simply called him "the best South Carolina graduated."Late Monday, news broke he passed away. https://t.co/TN87IqmraM— GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) July 7, 2020
Former South Carolina football star, AD King Dixon dies https://t.co/hFmY4OSILj— The State Newspaper (@thestatesports) July 7, 2020
One of several Athletic Directors I had the privilege to work with at @UofSC; King Dixon was a Gamecock through and through. Your service, loyalty & passion are greatly appreciated. Thoughts & prayers to the Dixon family. pic.twitter.com/pnr1BRtySb— Kerry Tharp (@Kerry_Tharp) July 7, 2020
This news that King Dixon died Monday night broke after I finished my sports report. The dictionary does not have enough words to describe him but a few come to mind...friend, humble, legend, Gamecock, patriot, devoted father and husband but most of all a True Man of God. RIP! https://t.co/JQjEke0Aaf— Mike Hughes (@AM860Mike) July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Athletics family mourns the passing of former football standout, athletic director and member of the board of trustees King Dixon. Dixon died Monday night after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 83. https://t.co/y5HCXR2VDW— The T&D (@TheTandD) July 7, 2020
King Dixon's service and dedication on behalf of his nation and state are quite remarkable. His contributions to the Laurens community changed the lives of many. Peggy and I are praying for his wife, Augusta, and the Dixon family.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 7, 2020
Legendary player, former AD and recently appointed interim Board member has passed. https://t.co/ffC14km9v8— David Cloninger (@DCPandC) July 7, 2020
A fine gentleman and a treasure to his community. Rest in peace sir...King Dixon... #RIPKingD https://t.co/p7DFCTRHyL— Harold Nichols (@Nichols_Harold5) July 7, 2020
