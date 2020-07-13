The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC), Laurens County Development Corporation (LCDC), local municipalities, communities, and leaders, in conjunction with the SC Chamber, are working together to encourage Laurens County residents and workers to participate in the SC Chamber WearItSC campaign.
The goal of this campaign is to remind the community that the economy, jobs, healthcare system, and lives depend on the best efforts towards safety in response to COVID-19.
To participate in WearItSC is simple.
- Share the graphics, tagging the LCCC, LCDC, local municipalities, & the SC Chamber, using the campaign hashtags: #WearItSC #WearItLaurensCounty
- Share photos of yourself and your team/staff/company wearing face coverings and holding the “#WearItSC” sign. Tag the LCCC, LCDC, local municipalities, & the SC Chamber using the campaign hashtags #WearItSC #WearItLaurensCounty. And then grow the campaign reach by nominating someone to join the campaign.
- Most importantly: Wear A Mask and encourage others to do the same.
To tag on social media, include: Twitter: @Laurens_Chamber @ laurenscountyed @scchamber; Facebook: @LaurensCountyChamberofCommerce @growlaurenscounty @scchamber.net; LinkedIn: @laurenscountyed @south-carolina-chamber-of-commerce; Instagram: @laurens_chamber @growlaurenscounty @southcarolinachamber.
For more information on this campaign or to get graphics, please visit https://growlaurenscounty.com/news/article/wearitsc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.