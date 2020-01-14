The Laurens County Community Theatre begins 2020 with an hilarious British comedy, “See How They Run.”
Galloping in and out of the four doors of an English vicarage are an American couple, a maid who has seen too many American movies, an old busybody who "touches alcohol for the first time," clergy-clad men, and a bishop. Non-stop action and banter will entertain audiences of all ages.
Myra Greene of Greenwood is directing the production. The cast includes: Megan Walsh, Graham Duncan, Graham Szymanski, Amy Link, Ami Vaughn, Lesslie Blakely, Jim Barton, Tim Doyle and Sharon Vincent.
Performances are Thursday, January 30; Friday, January 31; and Saturday, February 1, with 7:30 p.m. curtains. There will a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, February 1. The dates have been changed from the originally announced schedule.
All LCCT shows are presented at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton.
Tickets are $12 adults and $10 senior citizens/students. There is open seating but reservations can be made for hearing, sight or mobility issues by calling 833-5228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.