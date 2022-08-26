Effective immediately, the Laurens Police Department, located at 250 West Laurens Street, is closed for any further police department business and will remain closed for approximately one year.
This closure is due to construction that will begin on September 1 for the new police department and city court. During the construction phase, all police department business will be conducted at the Laurens Police Department administration building, located on the second floor of the Truist Bank building at 201 West Main Street in Laurens.
The LPD requests that the public use the Caroline Street entrance of the building for any police business as the front entrance is for Truist Bank access only. This entrance is located on the left side of the building if you are facing the building from West Main Street. There is handicap parking and a ramp for access to the building if needed.
After 5pm each night and on the weekends, the side entrance for the LPD will not be accessible. If you need to speak with an officer at the police department, please call dispatch at 864-984-2523 and an officer will be dispatched.
If there are any questions regarding this change to Laurens Police Department operations, please call the police department directly at 864-984-3532.
