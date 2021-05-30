Ella Kennington Cooper, left, was recently presented Richloom’s 2021 $500 Scholarship Award by Director of Operations Jamie Cutter.
The daughter of Chip and Miki Cooper, Ella will graduate with Honors from Clinton High School where she serves as Student Body Vice-President and Captain of the Varsity Soccer Team. She also volunteers with the Laurens County Humane Society and the YMCA as a Youth Soccer Referee.
Ella will attend Appalachian State University majoring in International Business.
Cutter said, “Ella is an outstanding young lady and the award is well-deserved. We enjoyed meeting her and wish her much success.”
Founded in 1957, Richloom Fabrics Group is a global leader in textiles headquartered in New York City with its fulfillment center in Clinton, SC.
