On Tuesday night, Laurens County complied with the executive order announced by Governor Henry McMaster earlier in the day by announcing several closings and cancellations.
The Laurens County Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 has been cancelled.
Public access to the offices at Hillcrest Square is prohibited. Any business needing to be conducted with the offices of the Laurens County Treasurer, Auditor or Assessor will be conducted at the drive-thru window.
The Laurens County Registrations and Elections office, located at the historic courthouse, will be open for filing for an elected office only.
The Laurens and Clinton branch of the Laurens County Library are closed until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.