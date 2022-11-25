A 14-year-old male was pronounced dead after a shooting in Enoree on Friday morning, according the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies and Laurens County EMS responded to a residence in Enoree for a gunshot wound. They found a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Laurens County Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said the coroner's office.
This incident is currently under investigation by SLED. No further details are available at this time.
