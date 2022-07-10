A 19-year-old Gray Court man died in single-vehicle crash on Dials Church Road in Gray Court on Sunday morning, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
The incident occurred near Cooley Road at approximately 4am. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
The victim was driving a 2001 Ford F-350 south on Dials Church Road.
Seth Balentine, a 2020 graduate of Laurens District High School, died at the scene, according to Canupp.
