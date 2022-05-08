A 3-year-old boy from Anderson drowned in Mountville on Saturday, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.

Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp responded to the emergency room at Laurens County Hospital for a possible child drowning. The child was pronounced dead at the emergency room. 

The child was transported from a residence in Mountville to Laurens County Hospital, said Canupp. An autopsy will be scheduled for Monday morning to determine the cause of death.