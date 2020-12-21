A 4-year-old child died in an apartment fire on Sunday morning in Clinton, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Clinton Fire was dispatched to Landau Apartments at 1321 S. Broad Street around 5:44am. Upon arrival, crews found one 8-unit apartment building heavily involved in fire. Fire crews were advised prior to arrival that there was a report of one victim within one of the apartments.
Clinton fire crews made multiple attempts to gain access to the second floor, into the apartment where the reported person was entrapped. Fire officials said conditions were so bad, fire crews had to transition into exterior defensive attack.
Once conditions allowed, fire crews were able to find and locate one fire victim, a child who was staying in the apartment that burned. There were 15 people displaced by the fire.
Both South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and State Fire are on scene, as protocol for any fire death, to investigate the death and assist with fire cause determination.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Madison Jeter. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
