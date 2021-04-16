police line

The Laurens County Coroner's Office released a statement on Friday saying that a man is dead after an incident on Leesville Church Road in Clinton at approximately 7:25 PM on Thursday night.

According to Deputy Coroner Robin Morse, the victim was transported to the Laurens County Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:01 PM. The incident is being investigated by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Marlon Brando Johnson of Laurens.

An autopsy will be performed in Greenville. The cause and manner of death is pending at this time awaiting the results of the autopsy.