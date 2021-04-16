The Laurens County Coroner's Office released a statement on Friday saying that a man is dead after an incident on Leesville Church Road in Clinton at approximately 7:25 PM on Thursday night.
According to Deputy Coroner Robin Morse, the victim was transported to the Laurens County Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:01 PM. The incident is being investigated by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Marlon Brando Johnson of Laurens.
An autopsy will be performed in Greenville. The cause and manner of death is pending at this time awaiting the results of the autopsy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.