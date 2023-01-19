An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on January 12.
While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell by Laurens County EMS. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
Per protocol, SLED is investigating with assistance from the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Deputy Coroner William (Bill) Williams identified the deceased as Gary F. Kinner, a 47-year-old male.
The cause of death is pending autopsy.
