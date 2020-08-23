A man is dead after a crash in Laurens on Sunday evening.
According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Rodney Hartsell, the incident occurred around 6pm on Swygert St. at Stevens St.
Hartsell identified the victim as Jeffrey Ravon Smith, Jr., 27, of Laurens.
SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis said the deceased was driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle, was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The other vehicle involved in the accident was a 2012 Kia driven by a 22-year-old Laurens woman. The driver, along with two passengers, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
According to Hovis, both were traveling north on Swygert St. when the Kia turned left onto Stevens St. The driver of the motorcycle struck the Kia on the left side, said Hovis.
