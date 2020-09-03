Multiple law enforcement officers and first responders were called to the scene of a possible drowning at Lake Rabon near Wilsontown Rd. on Thursday afternoon
The incident occurred at the bridge that crosses Lake Rabon on Wilsontown Rd.
Reports indicated that people were seen jumping off of the bridge and one did not return to the surface.
After searching the water for several hours, a dive team and SCDNR were able to locate 15-year-old Max Hofbauer of Greenville.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office says a cause of death will be determined after an autopsy on Friday morning.
