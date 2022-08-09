The Laurens County Coroner's Office released the identity of a person that died on August 4 as a result of injuries sustained in an accident on Hwy. 72 in Clinton on August 2.
The coroner's office was notified of the death at Spartanburg Regional. According to Spartanburg Regional, the victim was airlifted after a rollover crash on August 2.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the victim as Tavarus K. Barksdale, a 28-year-old male from Columbia.
