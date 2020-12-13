Laurens County Coroner Vickie Cheek and her staff gathered at Potters Field in Laurens to place a cross in remembrance of the late Coroner, F.G. “Nick” Nichols, and the hundreds of unknowns that are buried there.

Coroner Nichols faithfully placed a Christmas wreath for many years so that the fallen citizens would never be forgotten.

Nichols’s family placed a wreath this year to carry on the tradition.

“We want to thank Life in Color Floral for donating the cross," said Cheek.