Dr. David Pitts received praise from his colleagues, gifts, and a large framed print of Laurens County’s iconic building, The Historic Courthouse, as his going-away honorarium Tuesday evening.
Pitts is leaving the chairmanship of the Laurens County Council, following results of the Nov. 3 General Election. He pledged support for “my representative” - Clinton Republican businessman David Tribble. Pitts thanked a long list of people whom he said contributed to his success, admitting that he may have left some out; and progressed pretty well until he got to the name of the late Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols.
He said current County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks has watched him grow up from a boy to, now, the Chairman of Laurens County Council and an executive with School District 56. Pitts served on council for 9 years.
A new chairman and vice-chairman will be elected in January when Tribble and Luke Rankin, of Ware Shoals, take their positions on the Laurens County Council. Outgoing vice-chairman Joe Wood did not attend the Dec. 8 meeting; the council normally meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month, but a majority decided to hold just one meeting each in November and December.
“The best is yet to come” for Laurens County, Pitts said. “We must dare to be great (quoting Teddy Roosevelt).”
Council also presented an honorarium to outgoing Clerk of Court Lynn Lancaster Bellamy, who decided not to stand for re-election. Pitts made this presentation, while council members Diane Anderson and Brown Patterson made the presentations to Dr. Pitts.
Council heard a FY20-21 Month 4 financial report, heard the status of hiring a new County Library Director, received a COVID-19 update, and received information about state Probation, Pardon and Parole potentially moving into the vacant Church Street administration building.
Cruickshanks presented information about accepting the results of the Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum, which was approved by 58% of Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3 General Election. County officials will group projects into a “shovel ready” category, and start planning for these to get going in Spring, 2021. The 1-cent sales tax will be on the books for 8 years.
Council heard about the finish-out costs for the Northern Emergency Services Station, postponed a decision on a trash site in Gray Court (Vulcan property), and approved a policy for when EMS takes patients to out-of-county hospitals.
Other topics for discussion in this 2-hour meeting were EMS trauma grant, Sheriff’s Office vehicle, audit status, software for the finance office, Airport capital improvement project, transfer of the Revolutionary War site, the Hayes Station Property; council took action on building security for courtrooms and the Hillcrest Square complex, and delayed action on appointments to the Library Board.
Council took action on 5 projects, resolutions and ordinances brought forth from Economic Development. Two are extensions of existing industry agreements - ISO Poly and Fukoku - two others are expansion plans for existing industries, and one is a new investment planned for “outside Clinton.”
Council agreed to allow employees to carry over vacation into next year, as many have had vacations cancelled because of COVID-19 quarantining.
