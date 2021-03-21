Clinton City Council has delayed 2nd and final reading of an ordinance that would sell land to East Main, LLC.
Council Member Gary Kuykendall suggested the delay at Thursday night’s called council meeting. He previously had voted for the sale, which will facilitate the construction of 140 homes on 40 acres over a 3-4 years timeframe - construction is envisioned in the first phase of 70 homes, and after that 70 homes more.
The developer has not been publicly named.
Kuykendall said it seemed to be a “hurried proposal” and a “knee jerk move.” Mayor Bob McLean said if the city backs out of the proposal, everyone on council should be removed in the next by voters.
“We would be doing a great disservice if we don’t follow through,” the mayor said.
It is one of two housing decisions on the city front. The City of Clinton Planning Commission on Monday held a public hearing about rezoning from Industrial to Residential the Clinton III Development on Springdale Drive, and the Executive Committee of the Clinton Economic Development Corporation has Clinton III on its Tuesday morning agenda. The land is 200 acres and is near Eastside Elementary School, within the city limits.
The Hwy 72 land in question before the City Council also is in the city limits.
Council also looked at 3 options for selling a bond and upgrading or building new a Police Station and a Fire Station. Option 1 is $6.5 million, and Options 2 and 3 cost more than that. Council will look at it again during a budget workshop.
Council also swore in its re-elected members: Robbie Neal, Ronnie Roth and Danny Cook.
