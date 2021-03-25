No new information was released Tuesday night, after the Laurens County Council spent 2 hours of a 3-hour meeting in closed session, about County Administrator Jon Caime who is on leave.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson said employees, like Caime, deserve respect and privacy.
Dale Satterfield is the Acting County Administrator and Public Works Director.
Council did take two actions in open session following the closed session (state law prohibits any kind of vote or polling in executive session). Council approved a $1.2 million purchase from the Fair Association for an Agriculture Center site, from Capital Projects Sales Tax money; and authorized Human Resources Director Casey Bolton to fill the position of Deputy Director of Emergency Management.
The council also at its March 23 meeting:
-- heard from Paul O’Dell about the Historic Courthouse being on the National Register of Historic Places;
-- heard from Holly Welch about the need for a professional County Planner to deal with expected residential growth in the county (a planner is included in next year’s proposed budget);
-- heard from Public Works about operations at the new transfer station, which collects garbage going to the Twin Chimneys Landfill in Greenville County - one truck contained 20 tons of Laurens County trash, the council was told;
-- heard from Emergency Management Director Joey Avery about COVID-19, and the transition now from testing to vaccinating people - Laurens County is 31st out of the state’s 46 counties in vaccinations.
-- held a Public Hearing about at unnamed company coming into Laurens County (between Laurens and Clinton - Project Impact);
-- incentivized Fibertex Nonwovens to build its North American Headquarters here (Gray Court - Project Gray);
-- changed the money going to the Laurens County Development Corporation from $360,000/annual to 5% of money from FILOTs (fees in lieu of taxes paid by industries), with the rest of the money going to the county’s general fund;
-- allowed the Recreation Department to buy 2 mowers with money originally designated for a very large picnic shelter at the County Park - the shelter is delayed because of high lumber costs;
-- allowed the Airport to accept $13,000 in CARES/Covid-relief money to meet general costs;
-- sent to the County Attorney for review a sidewalk contract in Joanna, which had been delayed by a liability question.
