Clinton City Councilman Danny Cook said Monday that an anonymous letter has told him “you’re being closely watched” in relation to a potential land deal on Hwy 72, the City’s gateway from I-26.
No action has been taken on the land deal, discussed again in closed session at the June 7 Council meeting. Before the closed session, Cook brought up the letter because, he said, many people who watch the council meetings on livestreaming leave when the council votes itself into executive session (in accordance with the SC Freedom of Information Act).
The letter had a typed signature line - Concerned Citizens of Clinton.
It tells Cook that he might be reported to the State Ethics Commission and SC Attorney General. Cook said, “In the letter, I was accused of being extremely unethical, I used coercion, I’m playing dirty politics and that I should recuse myself from any voting on Highway 72 property. I ask for this moment to be done at this point in time because I know so many of our citizens who listen in do leave after we go into Executive Session depending upon the length of time. I wanted all the citizens of Clinton to know I am highly upset with the kind of correspondence I received. I feel sure this entire Council makes the very best decisions it can make with the facts they have at hand to work with and for any Council member or staff member to be accused of these kind of things is horrendous. I just wanted to go on record so it is in the minutes and the public hears – this is some of the pressure we as Council are under, which is uncalled for.”
Cook said he wants to talk to the letter-writer face-to-face.
In other business, the council tabled final reading of its new budget. It was not posted in a timely manner for citizens to examine it and make comments, according to Mayor Bob McLean.
The Clinton City Council meets the first Monday of each month in the council chambers of the municipal center in Uptown Clinton (attendance limited by Covid protocols). Meetings are livestreamed to the city’s Facebook page.
