Laurens City Councilor Alicia Sullivan is one of the first three elected officials in South Carolina to endorse Pete Buttigieg in his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.
Also endorsing the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., are Anderson mayor Terence Roberts and Chesnee councilwoman Verhonda Crawford.
The S.C. Democratic Primary is on Saturday, February 29.
Of Buttigieg, Sullivan said, “Pete understands that investing in black entrepreneurship is critical to revitalizing communities like Laurens. That’s why he has comitted to tripling the number entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds as president. I’m proud to support Pete because he is the leader our country needs to unify the country behind policy solutions we need to move our state and our country forward.”
Republicans canceled their primary this year in a move to support incumbent Pres. Donald Trump.
