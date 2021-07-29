Laurens County has received $104,000 to spend on tourism. It comes from a State “Robin Hood” styled system that divides the accommodations tax revenues collected from hotels around SC.
The county general fund gets the first $25,000, then the general fund gets 5% of what’s left. Of the remaining money, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce gets 30% - amounting to $11,076.20. Of what’s left, local activities are given appropriations of $4,000 each.
A citizens’ board makes the selections, the county council was told Tuesday night.
These are the entities receiving $4,000 each:
-- Connect Lake Greenwood, for Lights on the Lake;
-- Gourd Society, for SC Gourd Fest;
-- Hospice of Laurens County, for Flight of the Dove;
-- Laurens County Museum, for development;
-- Main Street Laurens, for annual events;
-- Musgrove Mill, for living history weekend;
-- PAIA, for pow-wow;
-- Presbyterian College, for parents and family weekend;
-- Town of Waterloo, for Welcome to Waterloo sign; and
-- Ware Shoals, for the Catfish Feastival.
The Laurens County Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee report was part of the July 27 regular meeting agenda for the Laurens County Council. The next meeting is set for August 10.
All the entities that applied for tourism money were funded. The Waterloo sign was applied for $2,000, but the board approved the normal $4,000 because the sign’s cost is expected to exceed $2,000. The sign will carry the Lake Greenwood-theme that Laurens and Greenwood county signs have on the lake’s gateway road, Hwy 72 South.
In other business, the council gave final reading to inducement agreements for Malouf Companies to open a distribution center in a former Michelin warehouse near Laurens, and second reading to an ordinance for Torrington Ventures, LLC to re-hab the former Shaw Lumber/Anderson Hardwoods plant near Clinton.
The council agreed to a contract that will move along renovations to the Historic Courthouse, and a contract for environmental and architectural work at the Medic 1 - EMS headquarters. These are two of the 16 projects approved by voters on November 3, 2020, as part of The Capital Initiative one-cent sales tax.
The Council heard public comments related to a property on Puckett’s Ferry Road and concerns related to the Greenpond Volunteer Fire Department. Members also Zoom-called last Tuesday morning a “first cut” of finalists for the vacant County Administrator position, and talked about the job Tuesday evening in an executive session. The former administrator, Jon Caime, now works for Anderson County’s planning department.
