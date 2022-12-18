County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County.
Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
Documents show that Yanfeng, formerly Project Tempo, will invest $2.5 Million in an expansion at its Fountain Inn location; Project Mill 1 will be an investment of $9.6 Million but not less that $8.16 Million; and Project Mill 2 will be an investment of $7 Million and not less that $5.95 Million. The final two will be spec buildings of about 150,000 sq ft each building out the Owings II Industrial Park, at Gray Court-Owings in Northern Laurens County.
Projects like this are given code-names at this stage (first and second reading of fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinances) for competitive reasons. Also, the council permitted another company, Blue Diamond, to bring in a partner, M&L Realty Associates LLC, of New Jersey, into an agreement to purchase and develop property at 877 Torrington Road, Clinton.
Jon Coleman, President/CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation, said the Yanfeng project will produce 58 new jobs -- a formal announcement from SC Commerce normally comes the day after final agreements are approved but the Yanfeng announcement was delayed, because Commerce was involved in the state’s largest ever economic development announcement in Berkeley County on Wednesday.
In other business, council recognized the State Champion Volleyball Team of Laurens Academy. Chairman Brown Patterson said, “As a Laurens Academy parent, I appreciate you bringing championships home to us. I appreciate Andy Howard, your chairman of the board, and you lending him to us (Howard is the county’s parks, recreation and tourism director). How many of you are seniors? Zero? We hope you play next year and we can do this again next year. We appreciate your support, too, parents - we know what it takes to make these things happen.”
Council gave 3rd and final reading to a modified Mobile Homes Ordinance - necessitated by recent changes in the Subdivision Ordinance - and the Animal Control Ordinance, and an ordinance to give County Council members a raise, not to be effective until after the 2025 General Election. Patterson voted “no” to the raise, and Council Member Luke Rankin who previously had voted “no” was absent.
Council approved adding Veterans Day and Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, as paid holidays, and approved next year’s Council Meetings School, with the second meeting in November as “tentative” because of its proximity to Thanksgiving.
Council authorized an expenditure of $38,000 for search and rescue equipment, an expenses that is 100% refundable from FEMA (the Federals Emergency Management Agency). County Administrator Thomas Higgs said to manage rescues on Laurens County’s 230 miles of shoreline, there needs to be an expansion from the one swift-water rescue team based in Hickory Tavern. The County Fire Service was authorized to spend $22,250 from the sale of surplus property to equipment for special operations teams (search-rescue, haz-mat and high-low angle rescue).
