The first non-profit group approved for ARPA money from the Laurens County Council on Tuesday was the Laurens County Memorial Home, a Medicaid-financed living facility hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council gave the home $250,000 during a disbursement of ARPA money at a called meeting (May 3). Of the $13 million coming to Laurens County, the council has set aside $8 million for its own projects, $2.5 million for non-profits, and $2.5 million for infrastructure. Council already has spent some on employees’ bonuses for working during the deadly pandemic (a use authorized by federal guidelines; council members and volunteer firefighters are not eligible).
For infrastructure, the council gave $600,000 to the Laurens CPW, $600,000 to Presbyterian College (for Broadband), and $1.3 million to the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission to use at its discretion. LCWSC has a long list of future projects approved in its 20-year strategic plan.
It took the council about an hour and a half to have each member propose “favorites” from a list of 34 non-profits. Preference was given for groups that had not received other Covid-relief money. In all, the non-profits proposed projects-for-funding of more than $9 million. No limits were placed by the County on the amount that could be proposed - although the County cannot spend this money for anything outside the ARPA guidelines.
ARPA is the Biden Administration’s American Relief Plan Act, approved by a majority in Congress.
Council members had a lively discussion about the projects.
Council Member Diane Anderson said the Memorial Home has been a constant concern of the county because of financial management and a low census. She said it’s “a business” just like other assisted living facilities and has 28 residents living there. But six council members felt the Laurens Memorial Home for the Aged, Inc. was worthy of the full amount it had requested.
Council members recused themselves from votes involving non-profit groups in which they have a vested interest.
Second on the approval list was the Lakelands YMCA, Laurens, given $500,000 out of a $1.9 million request. The Clinton Y also was approved, unanimously, for $500,000, on a recommendation of Council Member David Tribble. A park in Fountain Inn was approved for $75,000 of a $1.5 million budget - the park also is getting $53,000 of Capital Projects Sales Tax money, approved by a majority of Laurens County voters on Nov. 3, 2020.
The council was reluctant to consider brick-and-mortar projects and rent payments — focusing on human needs instead — but a majority did approve $200,000 for an American Legion Post 25 building in Laurens, a place that proponents said will be open to all veterans.
Presbyterian College received a second, $60,000 appropriation for Broadband in this funding level, and Thornwell in Clinton was granted $150,000 for its families and at-risk youth programs.
The Laurens Rotary Club received $6,000 in seed money to start a $75,000 literacy program.
United Ministries of Clinton received a $75,000 funding commitment. Several other non-profits received smaller appropriations - in all, 26 projects of the 34 submitted received some level of funding commitment.
After the Infrastructure Projects vote, which saw PC receive its second, larger allocation of money, Anderson insisted that the county commit money to a much larger Broadband enhancement project than just on the South Broad St., Clinton, campus.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson said, with the money that’s left (county projects), any viable Broadband project would receive careful council consideration.
