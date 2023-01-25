Laurens County intends to sign a $5.1 Million contract with Masburn Construction Co. to bring the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens more closely in line with its 1911 appearance.
The bulk of the money - $3.1 Million - comes from the Capital Projects Sales Tax, passed by a majority of Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. The State is giving Laurens County a $1.5 Million historic buildings earmark, and $400,000 already has paid for Phase 1 and 2 design work. Phase 2 is the $5.1M portion of the work to start soon, and it will put an elevator inside the historic building.
An overage will come from the county’s reserve fund, which stands now at $12 Million.
Council Member Diane Anderson balked at that idea, and voted “no”. She said all the other CPST projects were expected by the county to stay within budget, and a county-financed project should not be an exception.
The Laurens County Council passed the $5.1M spending figure at its meeting Tuesday evening on a 6-1 vote. Anderson was told in other cases, governments and agencies responsible for these projects are kicking in their own money to finish the work.
That’s true for the City of Clinton which is adding $600,000 to an Elm Street sewer project to finish what the $200,000 in CPST money has started.
That’s true for the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission which is adding $500,000 to the Hickory Tavern water tank project, started with a $2 Million CPST appropriation.
Covid and much higher labor and material costs and supply chain issues are driving up the cost of these construction projects, since their approval in November 2020.
But Anderson said a committee planning for a new library in Clinton is reducing the building’s square footage to stay within budget, and she said the county on the historic courthouse project should wait and see if there is leftover sales taxes money to apply for, rather than commit county surplus money.
Council Member David Tribble said, “These projects are being completed despite the cost overruns. Our administrator has presented us a viable plan - we can afford to do it. I would like to put it on the books and move on to other things.”
County Administrator Thomas Higgs said Mashburn has a timeline that completes Phase 2 in one year “from mobilization to demobilization.” The plan includes tearing out 1972 additions to the building and bringing its exterior back to 1911 historical accuracy.
In other business, the council heard concerns about residential development on Wells Road in Northern Laurens County, approved appointments, and authorized application for and compliance with a federal Justice Assistance Grant.
