Laurens County employees are officially eligible for a $3,000 bonus for full-time work and a $1,500 bonus for part-time work, if they were on the payroll effective Jan. 22, 2022, and worked a prescribed amount of hours during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
There were no comments from the public, pro or con, during the required public hearing on Tuesday before the bonuses ordinance could be adopted. It passed 6-1 - council member Diane Anderson voted “no” because she said county departments have made unfunded requests “for years,” and these should get top priority.
Bonuses are allowed uses for the money coming to states, counties, cities and towns from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal Covid-relief measure.
Laurens County will spend its $13 Million on infrastructure and grants for Covid-impacted non-profits ($2.5M each) and for county needs ($8M). Identifying those needs will be an on-going county project.
Council members are not eligible for bonuses, and neither are volunteer firefighters. County officials hope to make appropriations to fire departments to reward their volunteers for their work as first responders during the pandemic, which has caused 18,417 infections in Laurens County (1.45M cases in South Carolina).
In an unusual 20-minute meeting, council also heard about a variance request from the subdivision ordinance on lots in the Waterloo area of Lake Greenwood. County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said council did not need to grant or reject the variance - in his opinion, the one lot in question can legally be divided into two lots because of a 1998 land-survey and a 1950s subdivision plat. It is “grandfathered” to meet requirements of the new subdivision ordinance the council past just a few weeks ago. The county’s Building Permits Office and the Planning Commission said, in their views, this lot cannot be subdivided.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson said these groups were seeking to “maintain the integrity” of the ordinance just recently adopted.
Council also accepted the nomination, by council member David Tribble, of Harold Nichols to serve on the County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Commission. Nichols is a former Presbyterian College football head coach and current executive director of the Clinton YMCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.