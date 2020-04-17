Laurens County Council conducted a Tuesday evening on-line meeting, and gave the first of three readings (title only) to next fiscal year’s budget.
This year’s budget is $22.9 million; there was a small tax increase to cover cost-of-living increases. Council agreed to have 100% of revenues from LOST (local option sales tax) go toward property tax relief starting in July.
County government is entitled to keep 29% of LOST for the General Fund. But the county realizes just 14.5% while the cities get the rest from the county LOST.
Clinton and Laurens also levy a local option sales tax.
A $467,580 contract was authorized with Momentum Construction for Phase One, roof repairs to the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.
Council heard a report about the proposed Capital Initiative sales tax increase - it could be voted on, countywide, Nov. 3, 2020. A half million plan for airport for upgrades is the only project submitted so far, council was told. Others have until May 12 to submit projects for the Capital Initiative Study Committee to consider; this is a 1-cent-on-the-dollar tax that sunsets after 8 years.
So far, Statewide Elections -- the June 9 Primaries and the Nov. 3 General Election -- are unaffected by the Coronavirus.
