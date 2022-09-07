At Tuesday’s workshop-style meeting of Laurens County Council, one order of business was a 90-page revision to the current Subdivision Ordinance.
The document strengthens requirements on developers who seek to build in Laurens County, in response to citizens’ complaints that large, densely-packed subdivisions threaten roads, water, native burial grounds, and the peace of existing farmlands.
The Laurens County Planning Commission has the ability to grant variances for these projects, but their action can be reviewed and possibly overridden by the County Council.
The new ordinance also deals with buffers, adherence to existing federal and state law governing environmental protection, noise nuisances under another ordinance, and many other items. This ordinance, Number 926, repeals and replaces Laurens County Ordinance Number 910.
This workshop meeting served as first reading approval for Ordinance 926, and second reading is set for the council’s Sept. 13 meeting. A public hearing about the new ordinance is scheduled for Sept. 27. This has been a matter of major dispute for some residents of South Fountain Inn and Gray Court-Owings.
Final reading of the Subdivision Ordinance is scheduled for Oct. 11.
Laurens County does not have a zoning ordinance.
Council Member Kemp Younts pointed to a discrepancy in the new ordinance.
He said on Page 28, there is a discrepancy in minimum lot sizes between 25,000 sq ft and 21,780 sq ft (a half acre) - “what if 15 years down the road they need a drain line,” he said. Chairman Brown Patterson said the 21,780 sq ft should be listed as 25,000 sq ft (.57 acre) - that change will be made to the document before second reading (it’s under the heading “conventional single-family detached subdivision standards”).
Patterson said the 25,000 sq ft requirement “has not been an issue so far” with housing developments.
