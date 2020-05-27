In a time of 12% state unemployment, Laurens County Council has declared itself opposed to a property tax increase, in favor of sending 100% of its local option sales tax money to property tax relief, and opposed to adding to the county workforce. It is making a workforce exception, however, when public safety is at stake.
Council ran into two such instances Tuesday night, conducting a budget work session then its regular twice-monthly meeting - it was live-streamed on the county website.
An unintended consequence of transferring Animal/Litter Control to the Sheriff’s Office, a $370,000 transfer from the Public Works Department, is the effect on E-911 Dispatching. A majority of council addressed the safety issue with a $13,456 appropriation to E-911 for a part-time dispatcher.
When animals were under public works, people with complaints would call that department’s phone number, and an officer would be sent to investigate. Now, these people call 911 - dispatchers are trained to “hear them out” and many of these callers can become very passionate about the subject, Emergency Management Director Joey Avery told the council.
E-911 logged 300 calls for 2019, and now is tracking 712 calls since the first of this year - “it has become a safety issue,” Avery said. “I should be asking for a full-time position.”
With the approval, the $13,456 goes into the deficit spending column already at about $1.2 million. Council does not expect to raises taxes, however, because this year and for the past couple of years the county has seen a $2 million increase in revenues from residential growth in the Gray Court - Fountain Inn area, a “spill-over” from Simpsonville. Council also authorized a $122,000 expenditure to finish out an emergency response building in the industrial corridor of this fast-growing northern area.
Emergency response also was addressed when a majority of council voted for one of its largest additional expenses approved so far - 6 more full-time firefighting positions for the County Fire Service.
The service is funded by a 6-mil tax levy and a capital fund supported by fees paid by industries. The cost of adding 6 positions will be paid from this fund’s reserves, now totaling about $3 million. Salaries and benefits for these positions will cost $209,400/annual.
The Fire Service needs people because it’s losing volunteers - a decrease of 73 in the last 10 years, according to Fire Service Director Greg Lindley. When volunteers don’t come to a fire scene, the full-time firefighters cannot meet the ISO requirement of 4 firefighters at the scene of an active structure fire - 2 to go inside with protective gear and 2 to monitor them from the outside.
“It’s gotten very dangerous with the lack of volunteers,” Lindley said. He supervises a department of 24 people. “I need 9 (more full-time firefighters).”
The County Fire Service has an Explorer Post to drum up interest, but Lindley said there are areas of Laurens County with low population density, so there are just fewer people even if they were interested in being volunteers.
County Administrator Jon Caime said the Fire Service’s “healthy fund balance” can sustain the increased personnel cost “for several years to come.”
The council will have another budget session to talk about Capital Expenses - Caime has pared down department heads’ $3 million in requests to about $1 million in recommended expenses - then will send the budget ordinance to be written. Laurens County Council expects to take a final, FY 20-21 General Fund budget vote on June 23.
