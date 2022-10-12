Laurens County Council took final action Tuesday evening on a months-long effort to close some loopholes in its subdivision ordinance that have caused rural residents in the Fountain Inn area to fear that subdivisions are ruining their way of life.
Final passage of a new Subdivision Ordinance - #926 that replaces #910 - still did not receive unanimous acceptance by citizens concerned with growth. They said it should not be passed without an updated Comprehensive Plan. County Administration has started setting meeting times and places for public input. The plan is about 2 years past its legally-required renewal and updating time.
“Personally, I was not happy with the variances being granted at the time (2020 and 2021),” Council Chairman Brown Patterson said. “I believe this ordinance is shored up pretty well. We are back on the track to consider zoning.”
Those variances, some south of Fountain Inn residents believe, have cleared the way for small-lots, densely-packed subdivisions to spring up all over Northern Laurens County, having the potential to wreck rural roads. Durbin Road is of particular worry to people concerned about having small-lots subdivision on small acreage next to large-acre farms.
The Council has heard numerous “horror stories” about trees being destroyed without buffers, and livestock being literally “scared to death.” Laurens County has faced or is facing at least two lawsuits related to residential growth; it settled with one developer.
Now, Patterson said with the new ordinance, if a subdivision is served by public water and sewer, and if there are no open spaces provided, there can be 2 houses per 1 acre of land; if there are open spaces provided, there can be 4 houses per 1 acre of land.
The County sees this as a compromise between the needs of developers to make money and the desire of residents to protect a rural way of life.
Council Member Diane Anderson, who declined to vote on an ordinance amendment and the overall ordinance change, said to the audience, “You are going to have to hold us accountable at all times, hold people’s feet to the fire. Growth is something that’s going to happen anyway. We had the opportunity to have growth and we let it get away. I feel for you, (but) don’t feel you are being left out. Make sure we are accountable to you, no matter what happens.”
People who live in Northern Laurens County have been trying to do just that for several months.
They attended meetings and trainings of the Laurens County Planning Commission and served as whistleblowers when the commission granted variances that they believed were not in the county’s best interest. They have lobbied the county council since 2020 for an ordinance that tightens restrictions on developers, while still maintaining the rights of landowners to sell their property to anyone providing the best offer. They have formed an organization and posted yard signs; they emphasize they are not opposed to growth - they just don’t want “uncontrolled, Woodruff Road” growth.
They have asked for more comprehensive studies by the SC Department of Transportation about what’s going to happened to narrow, two-lane roads when 900 houses - and all the accompanying cars and trucks - are adding to the traffic flow. Already, speakers have said, traffic backs up at the one exit off I-385 that serves Fountain Inn.
Six of the seven members of the County Council voted to approve the new subdivision ordinance - it had been the subject of a public hearing before the council on Sept. 27. Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll made the ordinance-approval motion, seconded by Council Member Shirley Clark.
Also at its Oct. 11 meeting, council gave first reading by title only to an amended manufactured housing ordinance, because the new subdivision ordinance will require changes to this ordinance. That new manufactured housing ordinance has yet to be written.
The new Subdivision Ordinance - #926 - will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, to give county staff time to study it, set up an appeals process, and determine who handles the in-take for subdivision requests and appeals. Until then, Laurens County has a moratorium in place - no subdivisions of more than 10 houses can be considered in the areas outside the city limits of the county’s municipalities.
Laurens and Clinton also have large-scale subdivisions in development in and adjacent to their city limits.
In other business, Council gave second reading approval to an ordinance for Project Supply, an $18 Million investment creating 123 jobs in the currently vacant - BF Shaw building in Laurens, and first reading approval to an ordinance for Project Deuce, a private developer’s plan to build a 200,000 sq ft spec building in the Woodfields Industrial Park - it’s the 3rd such building planned for the Woodfields industrial area.
