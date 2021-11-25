To recover from COVID-19, Laurens County is going to buy three ambulances and bring its emergency medical response force back up to full strength.
That was the decision Tuesday night as the county council conducted a workshop about how to spend the first of two installments of ARPA money. The county is getting $13 Million (ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act; local money comes from FRF, the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund).
Because the council was in a work session, it adjourned from that session back into open session to take its unanimous vote. The ambulances will cost $750,000.
It was the only decision made at Tuesday night’s meeting - which also included a discussion about council redistricting after the 2020 Census - but the Council conducted a wide-ranging discussion about ARPA.
The members found they could disagree, without being disagreeable. Council Member Diane Anderson said she wants the county to look into buying electric cars, but Council Member Luke Rankin said gasoline has worked for 100 years, there wasn’t any reason to think it couldn’t work for 100 more.
Anderson also wants solar panels for county buildings.
The $13 Million gives the Council some options to restore its ambulance fleet, buy a Sheriff’s Office Command Center, do some things for employees within Human Resources, and fund two sewer projects, through the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, that it likely could not do through property taxes - at least right now.
Infrastructure is a permitted use of ARPA money.
With some of these things done, the Council could use taxes for more enhancements, equipment, or pay increases. It already has put into place recommendations from a recent salaries study.
County Administrator Thomas Higgs gave his views on how the first half of ARPA should be spent. He said the second half could be used for “human” projects, once an applications form was developed.
The federal government uses a formula to determine how much recovery money local communities will get - Laurens and Clinton Cities are getting about $3 Million each.
Clinton City Council is looking into how it might renovate the MS Bailey Municipal Building when School District 56 Offices are moved out next year. The District has not announced where it’s going.
Higgs stressed that what he was presenting to council were ideas.
“We can continue the conversation,” he said.
Part of Higgs’ proposal was to renovate fire stations so EMTs also could use the facilities to enhance public safety.
Council Member David Tribble said much more emphasis needs to be placed on sewer projects - for economic growth - and on recruiting, retaining, and training volunteer firefighters.
Rankin said there needs to be a pay bonus system for employees who came face-to-face with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
ARPA comes with federal stipulations on how funds can be spent - all money must be spent and accounted for by the end of 2024.
