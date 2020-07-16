Laurens County Council has adopted a resolution encouraging everyone to wear a face-covering mask while in grocery stores and pharmacies.
Laurens County Emergency Management Director Joey Avery handed out masks made at the Renfro plant in Clinton to everyone attending the July 14 County Council meeting. Council just recently has encouraged people to come back to its meetings in the historic courthouse, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays; masks are optional.
“We want to get the word out - we encourage you to social distance, wear a mask if that’s your choice, avoid groups, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick,” Avery said.
The mask-wearing-encouragement resolution passed on a 5-2 vote; council members Brown Patterson and Jeff Carroll voted “no.” The Cities of Clinton and Laurens have adopted mask-encouragement resolutions; the Cities of Greenwood and Newberry have mask-mandate ordinances. Resolutions do not carry the force of law (fines for violations).
“We, as leaders, can support individual preference and encourage people to help lower the curve,” Avery said. A COVID-19 testing site was held Wednesday at Gray Court-Owings school, and a site will be held Tuesday at Clinton High School.
The first testing site at CHS produced 671 total tests and 41 positive tests for SC DHEC and Carolina Health Center (Clinton leads Laurens County in infections with 313). Test sites also have been conducted at EB Morse school in Laurens.
The Laurens County Council-adopted resolution says, in part: “Taking measures to control outbreaks minimizes the risk to the public, maintains the health and safety of Laurens County residents, and limits the spread of infection in our communities and within the healthcare delivery system; ...
“County Council deems it proper and necessary to adopt this Resolution in order to encourage the following: a) patrons of grocery stores and pharmacies to wear face coverings while inside the store in light of the fact that these establishments sell essential goods such that individuals do not have a meaningful choice to decide not to stop there and b) all employees and patrons of facilities owned by Laurens County where social distancing is not possible to wear face coverings.”
Walmart is the nation’s largest retailer requiring people shopping at all its stores to wear masks.
