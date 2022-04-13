Laurens County Council has instructed its staff to begin researching a zoning ordinance for the county.
The matter was added to the council’s Tuesday agenda at the request of council member Diane Anderson. Council members have been concerned recently that South Fountain Inn residents have expressed concerns about the “explosion” of tightly-packed residential developments there, spilling over from rapidly filling southern Greenville County.
“You should have the power over the developers rather than the developers having power over you. Ask them to give up some land for a library and trails. You have the power to do that. Yes the money is going to come in (property taxes) but have you planned for the fire trucks and the police cars? We can’t do anything about the current development but we can do something about the future - the people who are here to take advantage and then walk away,” said resident Susie Stewart, who has told council previously that a neighboring subdivision development has threatened her family’s ranch.
In response, council had previously passed amendments to the subdivision ordinance that gave the Planning Commission the tools to deny variances to tightly-packed subdivisions. Council Chairman Brown Patterson said some developers have turned away from Laurens County because there is less money to be made now. He said developers were paying some “stupid money” to tie up Laurens County land for future development.
He said he is not in favor of a moratorium on future growth because, according to the Census, Laurens County now still lags behind its best-ever population.
Because of development, Anderson said Laurens County should stop “kicking the can down the road” and at least look into the “principles” of zoning - an issue soundly defeated by the voters two decades ago.
“We tried to ignore it,” Anderson said, “but it keeps coming up.”
About zoning, she said, “We tend to agree with it, but we have not put that into action. We need to make sure we are meeting citizens’ needs, it’s not going to get any better. We want growth, but growth we can be proud of - not sporadically around the county. We have the enabling act from the legislature. Zoning is a tool to use in land use.
“The citizens are concerned about who’s moving in and who’s moving out. We need help to keep our young people here, so they can see having a home themselves. We have a planner here now (on the county staff). We need to put something on paper. I want us to vote tonight that we want to start phasing in an ordinance for zoning.”
A 6-0 majority of council stopped short of doing that. Instead, County Administrator Thomas Higgs said he could work with County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks and others to start developing a draft zoning ordinance and a timeline for its study.
Anderson said, “I don’t think we can stand still any longer.”
Patterson said a draft zoning ordinance should be about “what can go where.”
Cruickshanks said, “You have a number of ordinances already on the books for land use. Zoning is more ‘this area is more suited to industry, agriculture, or whatever’ - placing things (where you want them to be), somewhat similar to what you saw in the amendment to the RV park residences - (parks must be) 300 yards from a residence. You put in some areas where activities can take place; it does give you something that the codes department can say ‘sorry, this is great but can’t put it over here — you can put it over here but you can’t put it here.’”
What County staff is being asked to do is produce a timeline for what zoning would look like and how residents and stakeholders could comment on it - in essence, exploring zoning not enacting zoning. Anderson said she could live with that.
Council Member David Tribble suggested conferring with a veteran municipal manager for ideas on zoning and land use. He said Russell Allen, former Clinton manager, has experience from the “explosion in growth” areas of Rock Hill and Raleigh, and could provide some insight for Laurens County. “We could have a Zoom call with county leaders and kick the ball around,” he said, telling Allen they would like to use his expertise “knowing Laurens County the way you do.”
“(We) see what’s happening, Tribble said, “but no one seems to know what to do about it.”
Patterson said development from Spartanburg and Greenville is “squeezing down” into Laurens County, and as people die their families who live elsewhere sell off the family land. He said he moved back to family land in Laurens County after getting “squeezed” in Simpsonville, only to have a developer buy adjoining property to the family homeplace. “We are on the right path,” he said. “This is a discussion, not a quick fix - to properly implement zoning, it can’t happen over night,” he said. “Be in prayer for the staff. They are in for long hours and angry phone calls.”
