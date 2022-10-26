In a brief meeting Tuesday, Laurens County Council made appointments and commended Presbyterian College and local benefactor Ann Cornelson, from a new location.
The council is meeting in the training room of the Voter Registration and Elections Office on Bolt Drive in Laurens, while its normal meeting place - the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens - is undergoing more than $3 Million in renovations. The building is fenced-off while the extensive exterior renovations are taking place, supervised by Mashburn Construction.
The council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month; the meetings are open to the public.
Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll was unable to attend the Elections and Veterans Affairs office dedication ceremony (at a former Winn Dixie) and said now that he has seen the building physically for the first time, “I think it is one of the best things we have done; I am proud to have been a part of it.”
Early Voting is going on now at the Elections Office for the Nov. 8 General Election. On that day, the regular polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all registered voters, and votes will be tabulated at the new office.
Council Member David Tribble recommended appointment of Brandon M. Deitz, of Fountain Inn, to the Airport Commission; and Council Member Luke Rankin recommended appointment of Courtney Snow, spokesperson for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, to the Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
Tribble congratulated School Districts 56 and 55 on their recent report cards, and mentioned that the Clinton High School Football Red Devils had won their first region/conference championship since 2007.
Tribble pointed out that PC with the generosity of Mrs. Cornelson recently announced a commitment to Laurens County students who finish a 2-year degree program at Piedmont Technical College. In a program that the Laurens County Council has supported, and state lottery money, local students can attend PTC tuition-free. Now, PC has made that same commitment to those Laurens County students who want to finish their final two years at Presbyterian College. The college will cover costs for the final two years after all the students’ grants-in-aid have been expended; Tribble said it is the equivalent of earning a 4-year college degree for free.
“The only way to succeed is through education,” said Council Member Diane Anderson, also commending PC and Mrs. Cornelson for their commitment. That’s why, she said, Laurens County needs the additional commitment to countywide Broadband, as some students had to travel to “hot spots” to connect to reliable internet to complete their lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic. That expanded Broadband also could benefit residents through tele-medicine and other computer-access areas, she said.
“The 2-year degree, we’ve had for a while; now, a 4-year degree, that’s fantastic,” Board Chairman Brown Patterson said.
Council delayed 2nd reading of an incentive ordinance for Project Deuce, a $13 Million economic development investment. After an executive session, council agree to have the County Administrator Thomas Higgs to move forward in hiring a human resources administrator.
