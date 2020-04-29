Laurens County Council has discussed ways to re-open county offices and provide expanded services in the wake of the still-expanding Coronavirus. The action will depend on Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision on whether to continue South Carolina’s state of emergency, or let it expire.
With the recent extension, the earliest Laurens County government could be fully functional is May 12; all employees could be called back into their offices on May 6 (some provisions made for at-risk-by-age employees).
“This is one of the most important things we are discussing tonight,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said during the council’s 3 and 1/2 hour meeting on Tuesday evening. It was live-streamed on the county website, but poor audio made it very difficult to hear precisely what was being said. Official action will be recorded in the meeting’s minutes.
County Administrator Jon Caime presented Directive #415.1, outlining a re-opening strategy. Treasurer’s Office and others have worked through a drive-thru at the Hillcrest Square government center. Visitation at the Johnson Detention Center has been suspended, but the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is fully functional along with emergency services. Animal Control has been open for adoptions, but there has been no court, except for emergency family court orders.
Council members discussed how to train the workforce on the use of masks and disinfectants, and how to continue to practice social distancing among employees. As of Tuesday, April 28, 5,735 South Carolinians are currently infected with the Coronavirus, which causes the severe respiratory illness COVID-19. The United States passed the 1 Million cases mark this week.
“The county is in a vulnerable position if someone contracts the virus in a county owned building,” Pitts said.
Renovations at Hillcrest Square are proceeding, and the Laurens County Public Library has packets of books ready for curbside delivery, the council was told. “No libraries in the state are open. (Opening) would increase the amount of contact we have with people using our computers,” LCPL Director Ann Szypulski said.
“We need to plan for the opening with our employees,” Pitts said.
“We have already started the process (of planning),” Emergency Management Director Joey Avery said.
In other business, the council received the good news that a new building will cost a half million dollars less than expected.
The county is going to build a Transfer Station, for household trash and recyclables at the former landfill site, and it was projected to cost $1.4 million - the low bid, which was accepted by council, is $984,000. “It is great price,” General Services Director Billy Wilson told the council.
County Council delayed final action on a RV Park Ordinance re-draft. Pitts said he wants the public to be present in-person for a full debate on the ordinance changes, recommended by the County Planning Commission.
Council also continued discussion of a FY 21 budget - this year’s budget totaled $22.9 million on final approval. Several issues were discussed related to the County Fire Service budget, which is separate from the General Fund budget.
The City of Clinton asked for a 5% increase in its appropriation from the county, for outside the city limits, regional fire protection. Caime is recommending 1.8% - the current CPI (consumer price index, a measure of inflation). The Fire Service is asking for 6 full-time employees (converting some part-time employees to full-time), but a majority of council felt this will not be the time to add to the county’s full-time workforce. A decision on the 6 employees request is pending future discussions.
County employees are recommended for a 1.8% pay increase next year.
The county government wants to have its new budget in place by July 1.
