Laurens County Council covered airport lights, design of an agricultural center, and veterans during its Nov. 9 meeting.
Council gave the 2nd of 3 readings to an ordinance authorizing Project Blue, an industrial investment of $19 Million, with final reading and announcement of the company name expected at the January meeting.
Council authorized spending for the inspection of Airport safety lights, the latest project in continuing improvements at the facility located between Laurens and Clinton. The FAA or an FAA-authorized contractor must inspect the installed lights, and the fuel to get that inspector here is expected to cost $15,343.02. It is money that could be reimbursed through a grant and will come from the Airport’s grant matching funds already on-hand.
A first-of-its-kind Agriculture Center for Laurens County is in the planning stages, funded through the Capital Projects Sales Tax, authorized by voters Nov. 3, 2020. Council agreed to post a RFQ for the ag center; the county recently closed on the property, which is the Exchange Building and Fairgrounds in Laurens. (RFQ is a request for qualifications for architectural, engineering and design). Documents for this project have been prepared by Thomas & Hutton, a leading projects design firm in South Carolina.
Council considered comments asking that a private road come into the county road maintenance system to alleviate a hardship for resident, and for assistance in applying for Empowerment Zone status for a minority-business area near Laurens.
Rev. David Kennedy, president of the Laurens County NAACP, told council, “Sometimes we have to go beyond the call of duty to help these areas – (the people who live there) are human beings.”
Council members expressed their appreciation to all Veterans and mentioned Nov. 11 Veterans Day programs in Laurens and Clinton.
Council Member Luke Rankin called on the Prisma healthcare business to rescind its vaccination mandate. He said 35% of the workforce of Prisma statewide could be lost because of the mandate, a tool in fighting the on-going Covid pandemic. Rankin said if mandates stay in place – workers must be vaccinated to keep their jobs – “it will be a never ending thing.” Prisma manages the Laurens County Hospital.
Council Member David Tribble said the County needs to look at forming a task force and applying money to a lobbying effort to have the SC Department of Transportation complete the widening of Hwy 72 from Clinton to Chester, the last phase in a Charlotte to Georgia expansion of that highway. With the widening, and improved safety, he said Clinton could compete with Spartanburg for new distribution centers, like the Walmart facility recently announced for Spartanburg County.
He said, “We need to expand us as the Heart of the Piedmont, rather than the tail of the whip from Greenville.”
Council Chairman Brown Patterson mentioned an upcoming event at the Laurens County Museum – a New Year’s Eve Gala that will provide a “sneak Peek” at the expanded collections space in The Witherspoon Building ahead of the official opening in January 2022.
Spending just over an hour in executive session, council agreed to have the county administrator deal with a legal matter and take actions necessary to fill the Clerk to Council position (upon the retirement of Betty Ann Walsh). The next council meetings will be Dec. 14, 2021, and Jan. 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.