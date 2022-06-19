Laurens County Council members faced down challenges at their June 14 meeting on questions related to the Emergency Medical Service and the residential growth in Northern Laurens County and, potentially, around Clinton.
A question about EMS - specifically if EMTs are required to transport a patient to their hospital of choice or first to the Laurens County Hospital - came up during a hearing about the county’s proposed $36,690,245 budget; despite an increase of 2.76% over this year’s budget, a property tax increase for the general fund was not expected (final approval was set for the June 28 meeting).
The answer involved what kind of injury was being treated. Hospital of choice is the policy, but it can be modified in consultation with a supervisor if the transport leaves the EMS in-county shorthanded.
“If someone had a bad outcome, we will work on that. We are not setting up an environment to harm the citizens,” said Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll, who chairs the emergency medical committee. He also explained the EMS overtime budget line item ($600,000) which covers the unique 24-on, 72-off schedule that EMS personnel prefer.
A resident of Old Colony Road near Clinton asked the council’s help in preventing the City of Clinton from annexing their homes, and expanding the road to be the “spine road” into 1,600 acres of Whitten Center property that the city has acquired.
Chairman Brown Patterson said the county would have little jurisdiction in the matter.
He said the Whitten Center property already has been annexed into Clinton, and a decision on Old Colony Road would be left up to the SC Department of Transportation.
He suggested concerned residents speak out to the Clinton city government. How the City plans to develop the Whitten Center property - in commercial, industrial, and residential uses - is currently under study by consultants WK Hickson. The first step is an extensive forest-management study, the city has announced.
Northern Laurens County resident Susie Stewart was back before council to urge greater scrutiny of residential developers wanting to come into the county. She has complained before that a previously permitted subdivision next door is ruining her northern area ranch. Yellow and green yard-signs have begun popping up throughout the county urging rejection of “bad growth” in Laurens County. The county does not have zoning.
She said a developer with interests in the Northern Area/Fountain Inn/Gray Court and in Clinton tore down two historic homes on a Pelzer tract because he was miffed that Greenville County turned down one of his development requests.
“This is the kind of developer we are concerned about for Laurens County,” she said. “You need to take charge and not be bullied by developers. We need to stand up and say no. If they want to do business in Laurens County, they need to do it on our terms.”
She thanked Patterson for following through on his promise to make county e-mail addresses available for members of the Planning Commission. She said no one has acknowledged her e-mails, but she said she was thankful to have the means of communication, nonetheless.
Barksdale resident Jay Weisner Sr. added to his son’s questions about EMS overtime and hospital-of-choice with words about county employees using public vehicles for private use, and speeding fire trucks on rural roads.
At one point, he was told to direct his comments to the council, and not to EMS personnel in the audience, when he said an EMT tried to have him arrested; he said a Laurens Police officer gave him “a lecture.”
“A lot of people don’t bother to call EMS,” said Weisner, a former council chairman. “I know someone who put (a loved one) in the car and took them to the hospital. If you pay the taxes, you should go where you want to go. You (council) have a misconception of what EMS is about. It’s for the taxpayers.”
Despite the criticism, Council Member Luke Rankin said, “I want to give a shout out for (vice-chairman) Carroll for his leadership, on council and with the EMS. It is in the strongest position it’s ever been, in a county that’s starting to grow.”
In other business, council authorized a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for Project Dogwood - Realty Land Conservancy III, LLC - that will invest $17 million and create 135 jobs in the City of Clinton’s “spec” building at Hwy 72 and I-26.
Council gave first reading approval to Project SOCA, a $19 million investment creating 105 new jobs in the former Muffin Mam building in the Hunter Industrial Park, Laurens.
Those two developments take two of the largest available buildings in Laurens County off the market.
Council held a public hearing for the Fire Service Budget, which is funded by a dedicated tax millage; authorized 100% of Local Option Sales Tax money to go toward property tax relief; and approved an ordinance allocating ARPA money to non-profit organizations and for infrastructure - $2.5 million in each category of the $13 million that Laurens County has/will receive.
(ARPA = the Biden Administration’s American Relief Plan Act passed by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Council gave first reading approval to modifications in the Subdivision Ordinance, designed to increase the buffers between proposed subdivision and already existing homes and ranches, and other issues.
Three issues remain to be resolved, and a public hearing is scheduled for July 12, according to a county public notice..
Council discussed an EMS contract and pending litigation in a closed session, and took no action, neither in the executive session nor in open session. Council also conducted a third budget workshop.
