Laurens County government has started preliminary steps to decide how to spend more than $13 million in Biden Administration money to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Finance Director Lisa Kirk made a presentation about the money at Tuesday evening’s Laurens County Council meeting. The County has drawn-down half the money, and it sits in an interest bearing account. A year from the first draw-down, the rest of the money can be accessed.
This is Laurens County’s share of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. Cities and Schools also get money like this.
The money has to be spent within federal guidelines by December 31, 2026.
The first draw-down was done June 21.
In broad categories, the money can be used for: Response to Covid and its negative impacts, Pay for essential workers, Revenue that was lost during the pandemic’s economic slowdown, and Infrastructure - water, sewer and broadband. Kirk said reports have to be filled out and submitted all along the way.
She suggested naming an administrator for the project. Council discussions will begin soon on how to spend the money.
Council also discussed 3 economic development-related matters: “Project Sleepy” 2 ordinances, Wells Road relocation (at an area near ZF Transmissions), and Torrington Ventures, LLC infrastructure credit agreement.
